Murder case: Sushil Kumar sent to 9-day judicial custody

NEW DELHI

02 June 2021 23:41 IST

Court rejects police request of extending custody by 3 days

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent wrestler Sushil Kumar to nine-day judicial custody in the alleged murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

He was produced before a magistrate at Saket court where the police requested extension of his custody by three more days, citing more recoveries were to be done. However, the magistrate refused their request.

Upset since morning

A police officer said that Mr. Kumar was upset since Wednesday morning and was crying in the lock-up as he did not want to go to jail. It was his last day of police custody.

During his days in police custody, he used to tell his stories of wrestling days when he had won national and international medals for India. “When we used to question him about his involvement in the crime, he used to start telling his stories or go silent. He used to follow a strict routine while being in the custody,” said the officer. He used to start and end his day with exercise.

The officer said that Mr. Kumar and his accomplice Ajay Sehrawat were taken to Haridwar on Monday for the recovery of mobile phones and other articles but they returned empty-handed.

Sagar died and two of his friends were injured after being allegedly assaulted by Mr. Kumar and others at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4 over a dispute related to a property in Model Town.