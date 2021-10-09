Murder accused shot at inside his car in Dwarka

A 32-year-old man was shot at multiple times on Thursday evening in Dwarka when he was traveling in his car, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shanker Chaudhary said information was received from a hospital regarding admission of one Vijay Gahlot, a resident of Kakrola, with a gunshot injury.

Vijay is a bad character and is out on bail in a murder case, an officer said. “The victim said at 6 p.m. on Thursday, he along with his uncle Rajender was going towards Dwarka Mod to have juice in their car when four persons on two bikes came from behind and started firing at him. He sustained two gunshot injures,” Mr. Chaudhary said.

Four empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, the police said. “On the basis of the statement of the victim, a case on charges of attempt to murder has been registered,” the DCP said.