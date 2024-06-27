Murder accused in 2021 Bihar violence case arrested from Delhi

A 32-year-old man working as a political activist for a local leader was arrested from Delhi over charges of rioting and murder in Bihar, the police said on Wednesday. The accused, Mohd. Aftab, is a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar.

The accused was arrested over an incident in 2021, wherein a quarrel took place between two groups of the same community over petty issues, resulting in the death of a man. The police had registered an FIR under sections of murder, attempt to murder, and rioting. Thirteen people had been arrested, while the accused, Mr. Aftab, was absconding, police said.

Police recently received a tip off that the accused was hiding in Delhi, and upon confirmation from Bihar police, an operation was carried out to nab him from Moti Bagh Road on June 1. At 7.30 a.m., they identified the accused on a motorcycle without a registration plate, and following a chase, they arrested him. During interrogation, he revealed that he had fled Darbhanga after the incident and sought refuge in Delhi.

