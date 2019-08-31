Municipal services at Common Service Centres

Various online municipal services in South Delhi will soon be available at about 430 Common Service Centres (CSC) run by the Union Government, senior officials said on Thursday.

The centres, running as part of the ‘Digitial India Programme’, also provide services such as passport application, Aadhaar updation, applications for Ayushman Bhararth and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana and other online services, an official said. There are up to 1,800 such centres in Delhi currently, officials, who are part of the CSC, said.

They also said that the CSC had not tied up with the Delhi government since the government was attempting to undertake door-to-door delivery of services, but was now finalising tie-ups with the civic bodies.

In the present set-up, individuals are required to visit zonal offices of the municipal corporations to carry out their work. To reduce delays and multiple visits to municipal offices by the people for things like death certificates, this project would be crucial, officials said. The SDMC’s back-end digital systems and the CSC will come together in order to ensure seamlessness of the system. Officials said that the process could take up to a month.