Municipal polls will be fought over garbage, cleanliness, says Kejriwal

This is not a mountain of garbage, this is a mountain of their [BJP’s] evil deeds, said Kejriwal during his visit to the Ghazipur landfill. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the Ghazipur landfill and lashed out at the BJP, which has been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (which manages the landfill), for turning “the whole city into a huge dumpster”.

He said the upcoming civic body elections will be fought on the issues of garbage and cleanliness, and accused the BJP leaders of corruption.

Even though the dates for the civic body polls are yet to be announced, both AAP and the BJP have already started their campaigns. Two senior BJP leaders — party chief J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah — attended events in the city this month in which they took on AAP’s Delhi government.

The Delhi CM, during his visit to east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill, attacked Mr. Shah, who, in his rally here last week, had accused the Delhi government of starving the MCD of funds. “They [the civic body] just keep asking for money. But the Centre has not given a single paisa to the MCD in 15 years. How can Amit Shah question us?” the AAP chief said.

“They claim that I did not give money to the MCD. In the last 15 years, they gobbled up ₹2 lakh crore, of which half was given by the Delhi government,” he alleged.

“In the last 15 years, the BJP-governed MCD has given Delhi nothing except three big mountains of garbage and turned the whole city into a huge dumpster. This is not a mountain of garbage, this is a mountain of their evil deeds; this is a mountain of their corruption,” the AAP chief said.

BJP’s State unit chief Adesh Gupta termed Mr. Kejriwal’s visit to the landfill a “political gimmick”.

“For the last eight years, neither the Delhi CM nor anyone in his government thought about the landfill. Only because of the civic polls have they started remembering Delhi’s problems,” Mr. Gupta said.