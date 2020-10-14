Municipal panel members booked for embezzling ₹9 lakh from govt.

FIR lodged against panel chairman, secretary as well as an SI

The chairman and the secretary of a municipal committee, and four others, have been booked on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

They allegedly embezzled funds to the tune of ₹9 lakh for building a road but did not carry out the construction work. A Sub-Inspector has also been named in the FIR for not acting on the complaint in the matter.

The case was registered at Pataudi police station in the wake of the order of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar on a plea by Ramesh Kumar, an RTI activist.

According to the FIR, Haileymandi municipal committee chairman Suresh Kumar, secretary Sushil Kumar and engineer Hemanth Kumar allegedly colluded with a construction firm and others to withdraw government money against the payment for the construction of a 500-metre road from Mata Mandir to the house of one Laxmi Narain in ward no.2.

Fraud entries

The road was not constructed and the accused persons prepared fraud entries in the measurement book, causing loss to the government.

The FIR said that Gurugram Additional Deputy Commissioner, in his letter to the Deputy Commissioner, on December 27 last year confirmed the crime.

Ramesh said he gave a complaint to Haileymandi Police post in-charge seeking registration of FIR on March 9 with reference to the probe by the ADC, but the police officer concerned did not register the case.

“It is mandatory for the police to register an FIR for a cognisable offence or inform the complainant in case the complaint is rejected. But the police officer concerned neither registered the case nor informed me,” said Ramesh