‘Municipal corporations violated procedures during sealing’

The report of the Assembly’s House Committee on municipal corporations in Delhi, tabled on Monday, stated that the civic bodies have “blatantly violated” directions of the Supreme Court while undertaking sealing of properties under the directions of the court-appointed monitoring committee.

The report states that in a majority of cases, no video was recorded by the corporations during surveying or sealing of the premises that were allegedly indulging in misuse. It also said that the stipulations contained in the public notice issued by the Delhi Development Authority in November last year regarding sealing procedures were also not followed in totality and officials of the corporations had carried out sealing of the premises in “an arbitrary manner”.

The report also made adverse observations with regard to conversion and parking charges collected by the corporations. The committee has alleged misuse of these charges by the corporations.

In its observations, it stated that the local bodies had not provided complete Assembly constituency-wise or market-wise date in the form desired, further stating that “it appears that there is a misuse of conversion/parking charges thus collected and any event of fraud in this regard cannot be ruled out in the absence of information desired.” The committee has recommended that the corporations should recoup “illegal expenditure” of revenue collected on account of conversion and parking charges for other purposes and use this amount for augmenting infrastructure and development of parking sites.

It also noted that the South and the East Delhi Municipal Corporations have not received conversion charges collected for their jurisdiction between 2006-2012, prior to the trifurcation of the corporation, from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is the nodal agency. In this regard, the committee has recommended that the north corporation retrieve and proportionately distribute the amount of conversion and parking charge collected during the unified period to the respective corporations and submit an action taken report within a month.