MCD standing committee polls: BJP’s Sunder Singh Tanwar wins sixth seat; AAP boycotts and Congress abstains

Updated - September 27, 2024 04:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Before the commencement of voting, an MCD official laid out rules for the casting of votes.

The Hindu Bureau

BJP councillor Sunder Singh Tanwar shows victory sign after being elected as the 18th member of the MCD Standing Committee, in New Delhi on September 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The BJP candidate Sunder Singh Tanwar, Ward - Bhati, has won the sixth seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s standing committee with 115 votes, on Friday (September 27, 2024) . The total votes needed to win were 58.

AAP’s candidate Nirmala Kumari received zero votes in the polls. AAP did not participate in the voting process, maintaining that the polls are illegal. This completes the process of formation of the 18-member standing committee which is the financial and policy making body of the MCD.

Earlier in the day, voting for the vacant seat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's standing committee, its highest decision-making body, began with Additional Commissioner Jitender Yadav presiding over the process.

BJP councillors cast their vote for election of the 18th member of the MCD Standing Committee, in New Delhi on September 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

BJP councillors have finished voting for the sixth seat in MCD’s Standing Committee.

AAP councillors were not present in the house and refused to participate. Congress had announced on Thursday (September 26, 2024) that their nine councillors will abstain from voting.

According to the legal proceedings, the Presiding Officer read the list of absent councillors thrice, giving them time to vote in case they wish to. The Presiding officer will wait until 3:30 p.m to start the counting process. Meanwhile, AAP has stood firm on its stance that these polls are illegal and should be declared null and void.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, in a press conference, termed the election "unconstitutional" and announced that AAP councillors would not take part in the poll.

He pointed out that no mobile phones were allowed in the House during the elections — a point of contestation because of which the polls were postponed on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

(With inputs from PTI)

