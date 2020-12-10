Municipal bodies rapped for landfill fires

New Delhi

10 December 2020 00:32 IST

Air quality continues to be in ‘very poor’ category, expected to deteriorate slightly

The air quality of Delhi and Noida was in the “very poor” category on Wednesday and Gurugram’s continued to be in the “poor” category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The air quality of the national capital is expected to deteriorate slightly and remain in the “very poor” category on Thursday.

Also, AAP leader and chairperson of the Environment Committee of the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Wednesday pulled up the officials of the BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation for having “no plan” to deal with fires at Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfill, resulting in air pollution.

“At this rate, it will take you 25 years to tackle just the Ghazipur landfill. The salaries that you and I draw come from the taxpayers’ money. We will not tolerate any negligence in the duties you have towards the people of Delhi as commissioners of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi,” Ms. Atishi said.

The environment committee then asked the commissioners of the municipal corporations to submit plans and time lines on Monday to bring the landfills to ground level.

“For the next week’s meeting, municipal commissioners have been asked to report on the action taken against the engineers on duty, under whom the fires occurred, in the last five years. It was also decided that the DPCC principal secretary should submit a report on the punitive actions that can be taken against the commissioners if the default is repeated,” an official statement said.

The air pollution was high in Delhi because of fog and the local surface-level winds were calm, which does not help in the dispersion of pollutants. Also, the mixing height, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was also low at night.

This also prevents pollutants from getting dispersed easily.

“Calm surface winds are forecast for tomorrow and the AQI is forecast to marginally deteriorate towards the high end of the very poor category. Thereafter, under the influence of fresh western disturbance, Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected on December 11 and 12, and the AQI is likely to improve on to the lower end of the very poor category by December 11,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The AQI of Delhi was 358 on Wednesday, as per CPCB’s 4 pm bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 296 and 394 respectively.