Mundka will soon get India’s biggest sports university: Kejriwal 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Mundka village in north-west Delhi will soon get the country’s biggest sports university, for which the Delhi government has allocated a budget of ₹2,100 crore

“This will be a milestone in Delhi’s journey towards becoming a hub for sports excellence,” Mr. Kejriwal said, addressing an election meeting at the village.

Mr. Kejriwal — a former Delhi Chief Minister — said that under his tenure, the AAP government gave priority to building schools, hospitals, and roads.

“In the Mundka Assembly constituency alone, 4,000 CCTV cameras have been installed. Around 2,800 elderly citizens have benefited from the pilgrimage scheme here,” he said, alleging that the BJP “wants to stall the progress” made by the AAP government.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor termed Mr. Kejriwal’s promises “hollow”.

He alleged that the AAP government has consistently neglected the Capital’s rural belt.<EP>“People of the rural belt very well know that they have got negligible development projects in past 10 years, and it was Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena who had allotted ₹523 crore for the upgrade of infrastructure in the rural areas,” Mr. Kapoor said.

