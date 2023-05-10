Mundka fire tragedy: families of victims living with pain

May 10, 2023 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - New Delhi

In a small house in west Delhi’s Mubarakpur Dabas, with exposed brick walls and torn curtains, a portrait of Nushrat and her husband Mohammad Akbar hangs in a 10x12 room.

Reminiscing the time spent with his wife, Mr. Akbar says, “Nushrat taught me how to cook during the pandemic on video calls. Now, I do it alone. When I make mistakes, I think of her. She used to say, ‘Learn it now or you’ll miss me when I’m gone’.”

A year ago, Mr. Akbar lost his wife in one of Delhi’s worst fire tragedies: a blaze in a manufacturing unit in Mundka, around 4 km away, claimed 27 lives and left 12 others injured on May 13, 2022.

While 50 people had been rescued, some bodies were charred to the point that identification was impossible, the police had said.

The owners of the unit, Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal, and the building’s owner, Manish Lakra, were arrested.

Advocate Devendra Vohra, who represents the victims’ families, said, “The Delhi High Court granted the three men default bail this year, on grounds of [the police’s] failure to file the chargesheet in time.” The accused have opened another office in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, he added.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg, a short circuit had caused the fire. The building did not have an NOC from the Fire Department, only had one door each for entry and exit, lacked fire extinguishers and defied Supreme Court guidelines on workplace conditions.

As per the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the decade-old structure had been constructed “without a sanctioned building plan”.

Road ahead for kin

Mr. Akbar, a driver by profession, received a compensation of ₹2 lakh from the Centre and ₹10 lakh from the Delhi government. He said he has saved the money for the future of his three children.

The factory may have been shut down, but Asha Rani is yet to find closure. On the fateful afternoon, she had missed a call from her daughter, Madhu Kumari, 21. Ms. Rani, 40, used to work in a footwear factory where mobile phones are barred while on duty. “I thought it wasn’t important. Later, my sister received a call and she then told me what happened. “Had I taken that call, I could have helped my child. But here I am, regretting that one mistake,” rued Ms. Rani, who has since stopped working.

Since Ranju Devi died in the fire, her daughter Resham Kumari has been running the household. “I have to take care of my father and two brothers, aged 14 and 10. I have hobbies but they are just a memory now. I hope I can fill the void my mother left,” she said. The 16-year-old remembers the days her mother would scold her for not studying. She wishes to study statistics and mathematics later in life. “I don’t go out anymore. I spend time doing homework and studying, Someday, I hope I make my mother proud.”

No compensation

Mr. Vohra said that despite the law mandating compensation for the victims, the owners of the factory gave nothing to the employees who were there when the fire broke out.

The police had registered a case against Varun Goyal and Harish Goyal as well as Lakra, his wife Sunita and mother Sushila under IPC Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

For some of the 50 survivors who were rescued by Delhi Police, DFS and NDRF personnel, nightmares make sleeping difficult.

“Today, when the gates in a packed Metro train compartment close suddenly, I feel trapped. It reminds me of the eight-to-nine-hour ordeal with the fire,” said Sunita, 39. After the blaze, she found a new job in Mubarakpur Dabas as she fears that travelling towards Mundka might bring back the haunting memories.

Hemanti, 37, said she feels the same way. She neither talks about the fire nor the friends she lost. “Whenever I go to the market and there is a ruckus, I panic. It is scary, but I try to fight my fears. I cannot keep living in trauma. I have a family to feed,” she said, adding that she was not even paid for the 13 days she worked at the factory.