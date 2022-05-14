Mundka fire: Deeply pained by loss of lives, says Delhi LG; CM Kejriwal announces compensation

A massive fire ripped through a four-storey building in New Delhi’s Mundka on May 13. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 14, 2022 12:35 IST

At least 27 people were killed and 12 injured after a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building in Mundka on May 13.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on May 14 said he was "deeply pained" by the loss of lives in the Mundka fire tragedy and called for immediate steps to prevent the recurrence of such an incident in the future.

Mr. Baijal also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in Mundka, Delhi. Despite best rescue efforts many precious lives were lost. My deepest Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Baijal tweeted.

"Even as we go into the details of causes behind the tragedy, immediate steps should be taken by all concerned to ensure that such incidents do not recur," Mr. Baijal said.

At least 27 people were killed and 12 injured after a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building in Mundka on May 13.

The fire started from the first floor of the building that housed the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing and assembling company, police said.

It is suspected that an explosion in an AC may have triggered the fire, according to fire officials.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces compensation, orders inquiry

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 14 announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured in the the Mundka building fire incident that claimed 27 lives.

Mr. Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the site of the blaze to take stock of the situation.

"A magisterial enquiry has been ordered into the incident. The families of the deceased will be given a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh, while the injured will be given ₹50,000," the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Kejriwal said it was a massive blaze and the bodies were charred to such an extent that it has become difficult to identify them.

"The Delhi government has deployed help to identify the missing and the deceased," Mr. Kejriwal added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had visited the site on Friday (May 13) night.