Mundka fire: Bio samples of 26 persons collected so far

The Delhi police on Monday said they have so far collected the biological samples of 26 people whose family members remain missing and are believed to have died in the massive fire at a building in Mundka here.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “A total of 26 missing persons’ DNA samples have been taken from their relatives... For one missing woman, her blood relatives have not been found till now,” the DCP said.

As of Sunday, the biological samples of 20 persons whose kin have possibly died in the blaze had been collected for DNA profiling. These members also include kin of the eight people whose identities have already been ascertained, officials had said.

The Delhi police have also sought information from the North MCD in order to carry out further investigation into the case, a senior police officer said.

A total of 28 persons had died while several others were injured in a massive blaze that broke out in a four-storey commercial building in Outer Delhi’s Mundka on May 13. While eight persons have been identified so far, the rest remain missing as of now.

The owner of the building Manish Lakra has been arrested while a case under IPC sections pertaining to causing death by negligence has been lodged in the case.