Mundka fire: AAP blames BJP for illegal construction

Delhiites shocked to see “dirty politics” by AAP on such a sensitive issue: Kapoor

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-governed North civic body of granting a license to a factory operating from the building, which caught fire on May 13 killing 27 people, to a BJP leader.

Meanwhile, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday suspended a licensing inspector, section officer of the General Branch and section officer of the House Tax Department in Narela Zone on finding laxity in connection with the Mundka fire incident.

“Prima facie, it appears to be laxity on the part of the officials of general branch, house tax department and erstwhile building department of the then Najafgarh Zone of unified MCD,” an official statement said.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the people of Delhi were shocked to see “dirty politics” being played by AAP on such a sensitive issue.

AAP leader Atishi claimed that the building in Mundka that caught fire was situated on a stretch of land in Lal Dora extension, where no one is permitted to run commercial businesses according to the law.

“Despite this, how were commercial activities operating through this particular building? Who permitted these businesses to operate in this building, due to which we have lost 27 innocent lives today?” she said.

Ms. Atishi said the Delhis’ residents were aware that BJP and its councillors had allowed the unauthorised construction and permitted illegal commercial activities to take place.

In response, Mr. Kapoor said, “Today, Ms. Atishi blamed councillors for illegal activities and demanded action against commercial activities in Lal Dora areas and unauthorised colonies, while yesterday her party leader Arvind Kejriwal was seen opposing municipal action against the misuse of properties.”

He added that if Ms. Atishi feels that unauthorised activities in Delhi run or stop at a local councillor’s behest, then she should share what steps her colleague, the local AAP councillor from Mundka, took in the last five years to check unauthorised activities in the area.