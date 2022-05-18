Mundka building fire was due to short-circuit, reveals preliminary enquiry

May 18, 2022 22:58 IST

Will get more clarity after forensic report: police

The Delhi police on Wednesday said that preliminary enquiry has revealed that the fire at the Mundka building was due to a short-circuit.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said that there was a change-over switchboard for electricity connection on the first floor. “Cardboard and other material were also dumped there which may have caused the fire to spread quickly,” the DCP said, adding that they will get more clarity after forensic report.

The DCP said that the three accused, Manish Lakra and Goel brothers, have been sent to judicial custody after a day’s police custody. “We have taken about 15 documents from both – Goel brothers and Manish Lakra – related to property, company documents, rent agreements etc. We have also sent letters to more than 10 agencies to get more documents and details,” the officer said.

A massive fire broke out in Outer Delhi’s Mundka inside a four-storey commercial building on May 13 in which 27 persons were killed and several were injured. Of the deceased, only eight have been identified so far.