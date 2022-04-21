Mumbai model to be adopted at Ghazipur landfill

It will help regulate methane gas emission: Environment Minister

To deal with frequent fires at the Ghazipur landfill site, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the Delhi government has directed the civic bodies and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to adopt the gas sucking system installed at Mumbai’s dumping site.

The Minister had called a high-level meeting with concerned agencies to find a solution to the recurring fire incidents at Ghazipur landill. A massive fire erupted at the site on Wednesday night, the third such incident since March 28.

“The biggest cause of fire in landfill sites is the continuous release of methane gas, which not only promotes fire incidents but is also harmful to the atmosphere. With the installation of this gas sucking system, emission of methane gas from the waste can be regulated to an extent,” Mr. Rai said at the meeting.

He added that he had instructed the officials concerned to visit Mumbai to learn about the working model of the gas sucking system there and implement it in Delhi.

Several other solutions such as installing gas wells, covering waste with soil, and sorting waste into six categories were also being considered, Mr. Rai said.