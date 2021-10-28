Mumbai doctor duped of ₹10 lakh on pretext of kidney transplant surgery

Crime Branch arrests two who are part of a gang

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based doctor of ₹10 lakh on the pretext of getting his kidney transplant surgery conducted in a city hospital, the Delhi Police Crime Branch said on Wednesday.

JCP (Crime) Alok Kumar said the accused, Vipin Kumar (21) and Rohit Yadav (27), who were part of a gang, had duped five people and were in touch with more than 50 people.

According to the police, Dr. Rajiv Chandra, a surgeon in Mumbai, was suffering from a congenital disease in both kidneys for which a nephrologist had advised him for a kidney transplant. He came in contact with a person named Karan through a newspaper advertisement, who called him to Delhi and demanded ₹6 lakh as advance for the operation.

Mr. Chandra initially gave him ₹3.5 lakh, but he demanded more money. When the doctor gave him another ₹1 lakh, he was told that his surgery had been fixed for September 17. A day before the operation, the accused again asked for ₹5 lakh from Mr. Chandra on the pretext of paying the doctor for starting the procedure and the latter paid him.

Thereafter, the accused asked Mr. Chandra to head to the hospital to begin the admission process but refused to come along. When Mr. Chandra went there, he was informed that there was no booking in his name. He then filed a case with the Crime Branch.

The police found out that Karan’s real name was Vipin Kumar. He was arrested in Kanpur. On interrogation, he said that he had met co-accused Mr. Yadav through a friend.

The duo allegedly ran a fake Facebook profile in the name of Vijay Pandey and used to put fake kidney posts, luring people to get their surgery done in city hospitals.