Multilevel parking to be built at Janakpuri, Punjabi Bagh: SDMC Mayor

New Delhi

25 January 2022 01:07 IST

‘Land for project has been allotted by Delhi Development Authority’

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Monday said the civic body has identified spaces at Janakpuri and Club Road, Punjabi Bagh, to construct fully automated multilevel parking lots.

“The land in B-1, Janakpuri, belongs to SDMC and has surface-level parking which cannot accommodate many cars. This will be converted into a puzzle parking, and we are working at the cost estimates. The land for the project at Club Road, Punjabi Bagh, has been allotted by the Delhi Development Authority and spans over 2,500 square metres,” said Mr. Suryan.

Previously, a senior SDMC official had stated that the car parking project at Club Road, Punjabi Bagh will have a capacity of 200 cars and will be executed on a public-private partnership (PPP) model with a commercial component for the builder.

Apart from this, Mr. Suryan said that the work was under way to construct the car parking facilities at GK-1 Market with a capacity to accommodate 399 cars, along with another car parking facility - with a capacity of 86 cars - in Nizamuddin area.

He added, “The work on parking facilities with a capacity to accommodate 238 cars at GK-2 Market, 81 cars in Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar, and another facility with a capacity to accommodate 225 cars near the cremation centre in Punjabi Bagh, has also been started.”