Multilayered barricades, heavy security in place at Delhi borders

NEW DELHI

06 February 2021 00:53 IST

Metro stations could be shut; social media to be monitored

Delhi Police has intensified security at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders by placing multilayered barricades and heavy deployment of security forces for the proposed chakka jam by farmers, said a senior police officer on Friday.

DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said they have written a letter to the Delhi Metro for shutting 12 metro stations in the New Delhi area, in case the situation spirals out of control.

A senior police officer said that a meeting was held at each border to review security while other district DCPs have been ordered to be on alert for any adverse situation. Borders have been completely covered with police barricades, barbed wires, and nails studded on the roads.

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava also held a meeting with senior officers of the force and reviewed the security arrangements. The police will also monitor content on the social media to track those spreading rumours against them, officers said.

Security arrangements

Elaborating on the security arrangements for the proposed chakka jam, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that in view of the violence that marked the Republic Day, sufficient security arrangements have installed at the borders so that miscreants would be unable to enter the national capital.

“We are monitoring content on the social media to make sure that rumours are not spread against the police. We are in touch with the police force of other States too,” he added.

A senior police officer said that adequate forces are being deployed across the Outer-North district as well.