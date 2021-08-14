Multi-layered security in place at Red Fort for I-Day

Security personnel near Red Fort ahead of Independence Day in New Delhi on Friday.

14 August 2021 00:57 IST

Security tightened at Delhi borders; anti-drone systems installed

The Delhi police have put a multi-layered security cover in place for the 75th Independence Day at Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday.

The police said as it’s the second year of Independence Day during the pandemic, COVID protocols will be maintained. They said NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings will be there as every year.

Over 5K personnel deployed

Over 5,000 security personnel will be deployed. According to the police, anti-drone systems have also been installed at the Red Fort in view of the recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport.

In addition to that, over 350 cameras have been installed and their footage is being monitored round the clock through two police control rooms situated in and around the Red Fort area. Over 70 police vehicles, including PCR vans, ‘PRAKHAR’ vans and QRT (Quick Reaction Team) vans will be stationed in the area and officials will patrol on bikes as well.

The police have already carried out anti-sabotage checks in the area and visited hotels in the vicinity to ensure no suspicious persons are present and security verification of the residents, including tenants and servants, has also been conducted.

Eye on sky

Police personnel have been asked to keep an eye on the sky to ensure that no stray kites are seen in the areas around the Red Fort during the I-Day celebrations.

The police said security arrangements have also been tightened at the Delhi borders where thousands of farmers have been protesting for over seven months against the three new agriculture laws.

Action has been taken keeping in mind the January 26 incident when protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the monument on January 26.

According to a traffic advisory shared by police, eight roads including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover — will be closed for the general public from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., the advisory said.

Like every year, flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi up to August 16.