Multi-layered security at Rashtrapati Bhavan for Modi’s swearing-in event

A multi-layered security cordon, comprising paramilitary personnel, Delhi Police’s SWAT (Special Weapons and Techniques) teams, National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, drones, and snipers, will surround the Rashtrapati Bhavan for Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on June 9, the Delhi police said on Friday.

The national capital will be on high alert on Sunday as dignitaries from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations are expected to join the ceremony.

Senior leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Security for dignitaries

Hotels such as Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges, and Oberoi, where the dignitaries will stay, have been placed under heavy security cover. A senior officer said designated routes will be given to the invitees to reach the venue and return to their respective hotels. Snipers and armed police personnel will also be deployed along the routes taken by the dignitaries.

Drones will be deployed at strategic locations in central Delhi, another officer said, adding that the security cover is likely to resemble the one put in place for the G-20 Summit last year.

Several meetings have been held at the police headquarters to discuss the security arrangements for Sunday, the officer added.

2,500 personnel

“Around 2,500 personnel, including five companies of paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) jawans, will be deployed around the venue,” the officer also said.

Several roads in central Delhi may be shut on Sunday. Moreover, traffic diversions may be enforced in view of the VVIP movement. Police have been asked to beef up vigil at the city borders from Saturday.

No-flying zone

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued an order imposing a no-flying zone over the Capital on June 9 and 10.

“The flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), UASs (unmanned aerial systems), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even para jumping from aircraft etc. shall be punishable,” Mr. Arora said in the order.

The Police Commissioner said the no-flying zone was being imposed because “it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations”.