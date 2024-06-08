GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Multi-layered security at Rashtrapati Bhavan for Modi’s swearing-in event

Capital to be on high alert with dignitaries from SAARC nations likely to attend tomorrow’s event; SWAT, NSG commandos, drones to keep watch; central Delhi to see road closures, traffic diversions

Updated - June 08, 2024 01:12 am IST

Published - June 08, 2024 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
NSG commandos outside Parliament as part of a security drill.

NSG commandos outside Parliament as part of a security drill. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A multi-layered security cordon, comprising paramilitary personnel, Delhi Police’s SWAT (Special Weapons and Techniques) teams, National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, drones, and snipers, will surround the Rashtrapati Bhavan for Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on June 9, the Delhi police said on Friday.

The national capital will be on high alert on Sunday as dignitaries from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations are expected to join the ceremony.

Senior leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Security for dignitaries

Hotels such as Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges, and Oberoi, where the dignitaries will stay, have been placed under heavy security cover. A senior officer said designated routes will be given to the invitees to reach the venue and return to their respective hotels. Snipers and armed police personnel will also be deployed along the routes taken by the dignitaries.

Drones will be deployed at strategic locations in central Delhi, another officer said, adding that the security cover is likely to resemble the one put in place for the G-20 Summit last year.

Several meetings have been held at the police headquarters to discuss the security arrangements for Sunday, the officer added.

2,500 personnel

“Around 2,500 personnel, including five companies of paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) jawans, will be deployed around the venue,” the officer also said.

Several roads in central Delhi may be shut on Sunday. Moreover, traffic diversions may be enforced in view of the VVIP movement. Police have been asked to beef up vigil at the city borders from Saturday.

No-flying zone

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued an order imposing a no-flying zone over the Capital on June 9 and 10.

“The flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), UASs (unmanned aerial systems), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even para jumping from aircraft etc. shall be punishable,” Mr. Arora said in the order.

The Police Commissioner said the no-flying zone was being imposed because “it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations”.

Related Topics

Delhi / security / security measures / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.