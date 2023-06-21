Mukherjee Nagar fire: UPSC aspirants in unison demand safer institutes, but split over road ahead

June 21, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - New Delhi

With hopes of cracking the civil services examination, Praveen Kumar came to the city earlier this month from his native Bihar. Like many UPSC aspirants, the 24-year-old enrolled himself in an educational coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar.

On June 15, the north Delhi locality reported a fire in the ground floor of a building which houses several coaching centres. Mr. Kumar was among nearly 250 students who had a narrow escape, after dense smoke engulfed the third floor where many institutes conduct classes.

As many as 61 students sustained injuries while trying to flee the building, which neither had a fire safety clearance from the authorities nor the necessary fire-fighting equipment.

Students of Sanskriti IAS said they were forced to smash open the small windows and climb down using ropes. The water tank on the roof was empty and fire hydrants in the building were not working, they added.

A day later, students from various coaching centres protested outside the building, which was sealed off by the police, and demanded that the institutes be reopened.

Many students noted that cramped classrooms, single entry/exit and inadequate safety measures are prevalent issues in Mukherjee Nagar, the city’s hub of coaching centres, and not limited to one building.

‘Won’t go back’

Disturbed by the incident, Mr. Kumar, a student of Sanskriti IAS, said he plans to return home and switch to online classes. “I was lucky to escape without major injuries, but it could have been worse. Who knows if a similar incident won’t happen again? I don’t want to compromise on my dream, but I fear for my safety. I will also try to get a refund as I had enrolled only last week.”

Many like him are apprehensive of their safety, adding that they may either take some time off or look for other coaching centres.

Amit Gupta, 21, plans to switch institutes. “With no other escape route, I had managed to squeeze through a narrow window, scraping my arms and legs. I will never forget the fumes; I could not sleep at night for some time,” he said.

‘Will continue’

However, there are others who plan to immediately get back to their exam preparations and want their institutes reopened.

A female aspirant, whose friend got seriously injured while escaping the building, left for her home in Noida a day after the fire. Requesting anonymity, she said, “Once the situation is normal in Mukherjee Nagar, I plan to continue from where I left off. I will never forget the sight of my friend falling and injuring her head. But I hope the [institute] owners learn their lesson and take the necessary action.”

A student from a previous batch at Sanskriti IAS said the institute often takes in more students than it can fit in its classroom. “The students at last week’s incident were of a new batch, so I hardly know anyone. It included some who had come to attend a demonstration class.”

Another UPSC aspirant, Ravi Mishra, said, “I hope this incident acts as a catalyst and other institutes take action. We come here to prepare for exams, not to be victims of negligence. Even reputed institutes like ours have blatant disregard for safety measures.”

