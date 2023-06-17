Mukherjee Nagar fire: owners of 2 coaching centres held, get bail

June 17, 2023 02:46 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - New Delhi

A day after a fire broke out in a building housing coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar, the police arrested the owners of two institutes on Friday. However, both were able to secure conditional bail.

Shivesh Mishra, owner of Sanskriti IAS, and Shyam Sunder Bharti, owner of Bharti Concepts, were arrested following the registration of an FIR on Thursday against unknown persons under IPC Sections 336, 337, 338, 120B and 34, a senior police officer said.

According to the FIR, the building had “no adequate fire security measures, no water in the tank on the roof, the fire hydrants seemed to be old and not in working condition and smoke indicators were not installed”.

The Delhi High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident and on Friday asked the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to examine fire safety certificates of all coaching centres in the city. A Bench of Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vikas Mahajan also directed Delhi Police to submit its response on the issue in two weeks and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to look into the sanctioned building plans of such establishments.

The court posted the matter before a Bench headed by the Chief Justice on July 3 for further directions.

A short circuit on the ground floor of the building caused the fire on Thursday afternoon, which spread to the top floor where the coaching centres are located. Of the over 200 students in the building, 61 were injured in the commotion as they smashed open the third floor windows to prevent choking on the smoke and climbed down using ropes.

Asked whether the structure had a no-objection certificate (NOC), Fire Department officials said it is a commercial building of the Delhi Development Authority, which has its own plans and approvals in place.

DFS Director Atul Garg said the building, where the fire broke out on Thursday, had no firefighting equipment and seemingly flouted safety norms. He added that coaching centres normally do not apply for an NOC. “Fire NOC is mandatory for schools and colleges. However, for coaching centres, there is no mandatory rule. It will now be decided if fire safety at coaching centres needs to be monitored too.”

Of the 11 students who were hospitalised, two who sustained serious injuries are recovering, while two others will be discharged soon, the police said. The remaining seven are out of hospital.

Meanwhile, some students held a protest at Mukherjee Nagar, on Friday evening demanding that the institutes be reopened.

Recalling the incident, one of the affected students, Ajay, said while he is traumatised by the incident, his biggest fear at the moment is that his civil services exam preparation will take a hit.

“I might go back home for a few days and take online classes. Who can guarantee that nothing like this will happen again? I will also try to get my fees refunded because I had enrolled only last week,” said Praveen Kumar, 24, another student who escaped unscathed.

In a Facebook post. a spokesperson from Sanskriti IAS said, “The incident was unfortunate. The fire erupted on the ground floor, which eventually reached the third floor, where classes were going on. Our teachers helped rescue the students till the end.”