Mukherjee Nagar case: constable gets ‘threats’ for social media post

After several videos of the Mukherjee Nagar assault incident went viral, the Delhi police have started keeping a watch on social media accounts that are spreading hatred and trying to disturb peace by circulating morphed and edited videos.

A comment posted from the account of a city police constable on the incident was reported to the police after it went viral on the social media on Wednesday.

The police said that the identified social media account belongs to a police constable who has been identified. They also have sought an explanation from him. The constable told the police that the account was being operated by his relative and he had no knowledge as to how and when the comment was written. He also claimed that he has been receiving threats on the social media after the comment from the said account bearing his picture went viral.

‘Account deactivated’

“The social media account reported to the Delhi Police has been deactivated. We request everyone to stop spreading rumours and report such activities to the police. We are keeping a watch on the social media to identify accounts that are spreading hatred by circulating morphed and edited pictures and videos of the Mukherjee Nagar incident,” said a police officer.