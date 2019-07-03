Mukherjee Nagar assault: 10 policemen transferred

The Delhi High Court was informed by the police on Tuesday that 10 of its personnel, who were allegedly involved in the incident of assault on a tempo driver and his minor son in Mukherjee Nagar last month, have been transferred.

In its interim report submitted before the court, the police said that even if it is taken that the tempo driver and his son were aggressive, the personnel should have “exhibited greater patience and professionalism, instead of indulging in impulsive unprofessional conduct of dragging them”.

On June 16, several video clips of a brawl between tempo driver Sarabjeet Singh and police personnel went viral on social media.

In one of the clips, Singh is seen chasing policemen with a sword and in another, the personnel are seen thrashing the driver and his son with batons. An High Court Bench was told that the cops who have been transferred to the non-sensitive unit of the 1st battalion of the Delhi Police will join their new posting in the next 24 hours. Additional Standing counsel Satyakam, representing the Delhi Police, said the criminal case has been transferred to the Crime Branch and a joint departmental inquiry will be conducted against the police personnel concerned.The matter is listed for hearing on September 2.