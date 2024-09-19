Mukesh Ahlawat new face in Delhi Cabinet, 4 ministers to be retained: AAP

AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat will be the new face in the Delhi Cabinet headed by Atishi, who will be sworn in as chief minister on September 21, and four ministers will be retained, AAP sources said on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister-designate Atishi and her new Cabinet will take the oath of office on the same day.

AAP said ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot and Imran Hussain will continue to be part of the Cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ahlawat, MLA from Delhi’s Sultanpur Majra, has been inducted to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand.

Mr. Anand resigned from the Kejriwal government and quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in April.

The Delhi cabinet can have a maximum of seven ministers, including the Chief Minister, but the AAP has so far named only six ministers.

The name of the seventh member is yet to be announced.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.