GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mukesh Ahlawat new face in Delhi Cabinet, 4 ministers to be retained: AAP

Chief Minister-designate Atishi and her new Cabinet will take the oath of office on September 21

Updated - September 19, 2024 02:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi CM-designate Atishi

Delhi CM-designate Atishi | Photo Credit: AFP

AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat will be the new face in the Delhi Cabinet headed by Atishi, who will be sworn in as chief minister on September 21, and four ministers will be retained, AAP sources said on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

Chief Minister-designate Atishi and her new Cabinet will take the oath of office on the same day.

AAP said ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot and Imran Hussain will continue to be part of the Cabinet.

Arvind Kejriwal will move out of official residence in a week: AAP

Mr. Ahlawat, MLA from Delhi’s Sultanpur Majra, has been inducted to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand.

Mr. Anand resigned from the Kejriwal government and quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in April.

The Delhi cabinet can have a maximum of seven ministers, including the Chief Minister, but the AAP has so far named only six ministers.

The name of the seventh member is yet to be announced.

(With PTI inputs)

Published - September 19, 2024 02:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / ministers (government)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.