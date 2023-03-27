MPs’ group mulls over charter of demands to combat air pollution

March 27, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST

GURUGRAM

The Parliamentarians’ Group for Clean Air (PGCA), a self-governed collective of 35 MPs formed to act on rising level of air pollution in India, released a compendium on air pollution and deliberated upon a charter of demands at the culmination of a two-day workshop here on Sunday.

The compendium, drafted under the guidance of PGCA with joint efforts from Swaniti Initiative, a social enterprise that aims to strengthen public service delivery by working with policy makers and other experts, has 14 monitoring groups. It gives actionable indicators on how the MPs can check the status of the problem and the progress of solutions as outlined in the various policies of the government.

The key highlights of the charter are integration of air quality with public health in policy matters, installation of appropriate infrastructure in rural and urban areas alike to capture even finer pollutants, international co-operation to reduce the effects of trans-boundary effects on air pollution, and partnerships of industries with the government and other stakeholders to adopt clean air initiatives.

The charter will be presented to the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and several State governments.

Lok Sabha MP and PGCA convener Gaurav Gogoi said: “We are really encouraged to see the MPs coming together for the clean air workshop. The alarming levels of air pollution have been a growing concern for our country, and it’s time we address it collectively. We hope to see more initiatives and actions taken to combat air pollution for a healthy future for our citizens.”

On the first day of the workshop, the MPs shared their insights on various topics in the presence of distinguished sector experts from CII, Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, and TERI.