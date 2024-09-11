Mpox patient at Lok Nayak Hospital stable, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

After conducting a surprise inspection at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said the monkeypox (mpox) patient receiving treatment there was “stable”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have gathered information about a patient who has been confirmed to be suffering from monkeypox here. The patient had a travel history, so it is believed that he was infected abroad. Right now, the patient has been kept in isolation in the disaster management ward here. His condition is said to be stable,” the Minister said. The patient is India’s first reported case of mpox.

The Minister, who took a round of the hospital to take stock of mpox and dengue prepardeness, also noted the rise in dengue patients, adding that he had reviewed how doctors were identifying those with signs of fever. “Similarly, surprise inspections will be conducted at other hospitals as well, so that if the need arises, all facilities are available,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources at the hospital said the mpox patient, who is now on his fourth day of treatment, does not currently have a fever and is on the road to recovery.

“We have isolation wards for confirmed and suspected patients. Our doctors and staff are well prepared to deal with mpox patients,” said Suresh Kumar, medical director at LNJP.

He added that they have previously treated mpox patients and that there is no immediate cause for concern.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.