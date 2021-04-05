MPD-2041: L-G chairs third Advisory Council meet

NEW DELHI

05 April 2021 23:52 IST

Draft chapters related to development in new areas discussed

The third Advisory Council meeting on the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi-2041 was held on Monday where draft chapters related to development in new areas through land-pooling, green development areas and transit-oriented development were discussed.

The meeting was chaired by L-G Anil Baijal, who is also the Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Development Code and Development Control Norms were some of the other chapters in the draft MPD-2041 that were deliberated upon at the meeting, according to officials.

“MPD-2041 endeavours for the first time to provide all Development Control Norms at a single place for greater coherence and ready reference. MPD-2041 envisages multi-agency coordination and monitoring of Delhi’s development through a dynamic multi-pronged framework having a key set of performance indicators under the aegis of a high-powered apex committee,” said Mr. Baijal.

At the meeting, Mr. Baijal also emphasised on making the new master plan a “common man’s document” by ensuring simple language and illustrations for the ease of users.

The newly reconstituted Advisory Council met on March 26 for the first time to review the draft MPD-2041 where stakeholders from various departments also participated.

The draft MPD-2041 is likely to be placed before the Authority in April, following which objections and suggestions will be invited from the public. The draft is likely to be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs by September 30, according to officials.