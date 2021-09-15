MPD 2041: DDA to set up board to consider objections and suggestions

Permission given to relocate JJ dwellers at meeting chaired by L-G

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) where several key proposals were considered and approved.

According to sources, DDA Vice-Chairman Anurag Jain and other members of the authority were also present at the meeting where it was decided to constitute a board of enquiry for hearing and considering objections and suggestions of the public on the draft Master Plan for Delhi- 2041.

Permission was granted to relocate the residents of three JJ clusters, including GP Block, Pitampura, Kohat Enclave and Golden Park to the built-up EWS flats under the PM Aawas Yojna (PMAY). Similarly, permission was also granted for the allotment of EWS houses constructed at A-14, Kalkaji Extension to eligible JJ dwellers of the Bhoomiheen Camp, Kalkaji Extension under the in-situ rehabilitation project.

In addition to an amendment in the policy & procedure for permission and regularisation of additions/alterations of DDA flats, modification in the MPD-2021 with respect to additional development control norms for areas notified under land policy was also approved. The proposal for change of land use of land allotted to Ministry of Home Affairs for facilitating construction of transit camp for CRPF near New Delhi Railway Station was granted.