MPD 2041: DDA set to interact with stakeholders

First online meet with RWAs on Sept. 2

As a part of a public engagement strategy pertaining to the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to interact with several stakeholders over the next two months.

The first such interaction — an online meeting — will take place on September 2 with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of unauthorised colonies.

“The online meeting is planned to understand the issues and discuss possible solutions for improving the quality of life of residents. These meetings will be conducted in September and October with various stakeholders and citizen groups such as RWAs, market and trader associations, industry associations, women, children and youth,” the urban body said.

Portal for public

The land-owning agency has also launched a “Public Engagement Portal for MPD-2041” to enhance public participation.

“The portal will share information on the preparation of MPD 2041 and will provide citizens with the opportunity to share their feedback and opinions through visioning and perception surveys. Announcements of upcoming public consultation meetings and events will also be available online,” said DDA officials.

The DDA is currently in the process of preparing the MPD-2041 in partnership with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).