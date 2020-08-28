MPD 2041: DDA set to interact with stakeholders

As a part of a public engagement strategy pertaining to the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to interact with several stakeholders over the next two months.
The first such interaction — an online meeting — will take place on September 2 with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of unauthorised colonies.
“The online meeting is planned to understand the issues and discuss possible solutions for improving the quality of life of residents. These meetings will be conducted in September and October with various stakeholders and citizen groups such as RWAs, market and trader associations, industry associations, women, children and youth,” the urban body said.
Portal for public
The land-owning agency has also launched a “Public Engagement Portal for MPD-2041” to enhance public participation.
“The portal will share information on the preparation of MPD 2041 and will provide citizens with the opportunity to share their feedback and opinions through visioning and perception surveys. Announcements of upcoming public consultation meetings and events will also be available online,” said DDA officials.
The DDA is currently in the process of preparing the MPD-2041 in partnership with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath