MPD-2041: DDA, housingsocieties tomeet next week

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conduct an online meeting on September 23 with residents of group housing societies pertaining to the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi-2041.
This will be the third such meeting that the urban body is holding as part of a series of discussions that it is conducting in the run-up to the MPD-2041.
“As part of the process, a series of consultations are being carried out with various stakeholders and civil society groups to seek inputs from the people of Delhi that will help drive the agenda for the new master plan,” DDA officials said.
Residents of group housing societies in Mayur Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Alaknanda, Paschim Vihar and other areas will be a part of the meeting.
“The objective of this meeting is to understand the issues faced by residents living in group housing colonies and discuss possible planning solutions,” the urban body said.
