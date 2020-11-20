MPD-2041: consultation scheduled for Nov. 27

NEW DELHI

20 November 2020 00:04 IST

‘Aim is to discuss challenges, solutions’

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday said that a public consultation pertaining to the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041, with industry associations will be held on November 27.

“The objective of the meeting is to understand and discuss challenges and possible solutions with respect to industrial development in Delhi. The public consultation will be held with representatives from industries, chambers of commerce and industry associations comprising manufacturing, services, construction and hotel industries among others,” the DDA said in a statement.

Participation invited

The statement also read: “We also invite participation from industries within planned areas, like Udyog Nagar, Okhla Industrial Area (Phase I, II and III), Mayapuri Industrial Area, Bawana Industrial Area and so on apart from industries within unplanned areas like Rithala, New Mandoli, Mundka and so on.”

The urban body has been conducting a series of public consultations in the run-up to the preparation of the new master plan for Delhi. Meetings with RWAs, market trader associations, real estate sector and the city’s youth have already been held.