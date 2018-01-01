‘MP who hit AI official yet to be questioned’

More than nine months after Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was booked for allegedly assaulting an Air India employee, the lawmaker is yet to be questioned in the case, the police said.

Mr. Gaikwad, the Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad in Maharashtra, had hit 60-year-old duty manager R. Sukumar “25 times” with a slipper when the official asked him to disembark after the plane landed at the IGI airport here from Pune.

‘Reached a compromise’

The MP was booked on charges of attempting to commit culpable homicide and using criminal force with intent to dishonour a person and the case was handed over to the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.

However, the probe team is yet to “conclude the probe”, said an official.

A Crime Branch team visited the airport to ascertain how the argument broke out between the MP and the manager. 15 AI staffers were questioned, including Mr. Sukumar. “The MP has not been questioned. Both the parties have reached a compromise. We might file a closure report after fulfilling legal formalities,” said an official privy to the probe.

The incident had triggered outrage with Air India and other private airlines banning the MP from flying.

The ban was later revoked after the MP wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju expressing “regret” over the incident.