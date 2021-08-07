MP promises justice to kin of Dalit girl

New Delhi

07 August 2021 00:48 IST

The North West Delhi MP submitted a report on the incident to PM

North West Delhi MP Hansraj Hans on Friday met the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly subjected to sexual assault before being murdered and cremated in the Old Nangal Rai village near the Delhi Cantonment.

According to party sources, the MP had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi in relation to the incident, following which he was deputed by the Prime Minister to personally visit the family.

In addition to being asked to convey his condolences as well as to assure them of justice, Mr. Hans, according to sources, was also asked to prepare and submit a report on the incident to the PM, which he did after his visit.

“We are ashamed to have been born in an era when incidents like this occur with girls. If I wanted to be here just for the sake of formality, I would have come on Thursday to show my face – but I wanted to visit only after apprising the [Central] government about this incident,” he told the family.

“Today, the PM gave me time to discuss the incident after which he told me to personally meet the family and assure them that not only will the brutes who did this not be spared – the law will take its own course and that too soon – but also we are and will be with them along the way,” he added.

Congress aid

In a related development, Delhi Congress Chief Ch. Anil Kumar on Friday constituted a five-member team of lawyers to provide legal aid to the parents of the girl.

He demanded that the Delhi government should allot a flat and give ₹1 crore help to the parents of the girl and added that the ₹10 lakh announced by the CM was too little. The legal aid team will be led by Sunil Kumar, Chairman of the Legal and Human Rights Department of the Delhi Congress.