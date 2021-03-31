M.P. Police team arrests man over cousin’s death

He had posted her morphed photos

A team of Madhya Pradesh Police arrested a man from Patel Nagar of central Delhi for allegedly hacking the social media account of his cousin’s boyfriend and posting her morphed pictures to take revenge, said an officer on Tuesday.

The officer said that the woman ebded her life last year, allegedly because her morphed photos were uploaded on the Internet.

During initial probe, her fiancé was the main suspect.

However, later when he too lodged a complaint with the police that his account was hacked, an FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh and investigation was taken up. A team of M.P. Police approached their Delhi counterpart with the details of the accused.

“The accused was detained and handed over to the M.P. police. The accused said he committed the crime in order to take revenge on his cousin over some personal issue,” said the officer.