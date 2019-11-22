M.P. govt. to adopt mohalla clinic model in its cities

Drawing from the mohalla clinic model of the Delhi government, the Congress dispensation in Madhya Pradesh plans to set up “Sanjivani Clinics” in every ward in urban areas to provide basic health services to people free of cost.

To start with, “Sanjivani Clinics” will be set up in four big cities, including Bhopal.

Sanjivani Clinics will soon be launched in every ward of four big cities of Madhya Pradesh — Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur, Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said.

Asked about details of the project, Mr. Silawat said these health centres would function on the lines of Mohalla clinics of New Delhi.

We want to make available health facilities to citizens in the vicinity of their homes. Sanjivani Clinics will provide medical facility to people in their neighbourhood. “After four cities, such clinics will be set up in wards in every urban body of the State,” Mr. Silawat said.

He said several other initiatives are also being taken to improve medical facilities in the State.