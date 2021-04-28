MP demands imposition of curfew in Gurugram

GURUGRAM

28 April 2021 00:58 IST

Rao Inderjit Singh writes to CM, suggests shutting of markets

Union Minister of State for Statistics and Gurugram Lok Sabha MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Tuesday demanded imposition of curfew in Gurugram in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

Mr. Singh spoke to Chief Minister Manohar Lal over phone during the day to apprise him of the situation in the district because of rising cases and demanded that curfew be imposed. He said curfew needed to be imposed to prevent the spread of the infection and protect lives.

Mr. Singh suggested that the markets be shut, except the essential commodities shops, and there should be complete restriction on the movement of people. He said that according to the information reaching him, there were queues outside the cremation grounds to perform last rites and therefore, it was the responsibility of the government to control the situation before it went out of hand.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Secretary’s office too had proposed a week’s lockdown in Gurugram and Faridabad in view of high number of COVID-19 cases this past week. Around one third of the State’s total cases daily are recorded in Gurugram. Faridabad too has seen alarming increase in cases of infection over the past one month.

Meanwhile, Gurugram reported 3,684 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 29,682. Ten people died due to the infection, taking the death toll so far to 446. Of the total active cases, 28,528 are in home isolation.