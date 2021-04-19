M.P. CM asks people tostay indoors till April 30

State saw 12,248 new cases on Sunday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday asked people to stay indoors till April 30 to break the chain of rising COVID-19 infection.

The CM’s appeal triggered speculation that the ongoing ‘corona curfew’, which is in force in many parts of M.P. till April 23, maybe extended till April 30. A weekend ‘corona curfew’ is also in place in the State on Saturday and Sunday.

“It is very necessary to break the chain of the coronavirus infection in view of the rise in cases. No one should come out of house unnecessarily till April 30,” Mr. Chouhan said.

He also said the people should observe a ‘janata curfew’ in villages, localities, colonies and buildings during which only two to four persons should bring necessary items for others.

Mr. Chouhan appealed to people to wear a face mask and follow social distancing norms.

He said M.P. has received about one lakh Remdesivir injections since April 8. “A the government supply of 12,000 injections was received on Sunday. The State will start receiving about 20,000 injections from April 20,” he stated.

The corona curfew will come into effect in Damoh, where the Assembly by-election was held on April 17, from 10 p.m. on April 19 till 6 a.m. on April 26.

With 12,248 fresh cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike, M.P.’s tally went up to 4,08,080. The death toll stood at 4,557.