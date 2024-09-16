Move to quit confession of crime, SC order reduced Kejriwal to ceremonial Minister: BJP

The BJP on Sunday termed Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to quit as the Delhi Chief Minister a “drama”, saying the move was propelled by his conditional bail as the Supreme Court order restricted his powers and reduced him to a “ceremonial Minister from a CM”.

Granting the CM regular bail in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the top court had barred him from visiting his office and signing official files unless it was necessary to seek approval from the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor.

Targeting the Chief Minister, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Arvind Kejriwal has done a PhD on how to make a virtue out of necessity.”

The BJP leader said the top court did not acquit him in the excise policy case and instead granted him conditional bail that turned him into a “ceremonial Minister”.

Commenting on the CM’s demand for an early Assembly poll, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said had he wanted it, he would have called for a Cabinet meeting to recommend the dissolution of the Assembly.

“When Arvind Kejriwal talked about resigning, it became a confession of his crime. He accepted that the charges levelled against him were such that he could not continue as Chief Minister,” he added.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also dared Mr. Kejriwal to resign immediately along with his Cabinet while expressing apprehensions about his decision to quit.

‘He may make U-turn’

“The people of Delhi doubt that Kejriwal will resign, and his past actions and U-turns cast doubt on his announcement,” Mr. Sachdeva said adding that after two days, the CM might say that MLAs “want him to continue” on his post.

Accusing the CM of corruption, Mr. Sachdeva said people are now seeking an account of crores of rupees spent on the renovation of his official residence.

“If Kejriwal is so honest, he should open his ‘sheesh mahal’ to the public and media and show where all the funds came from,” Mr. Sachdeva said, adding that BJP workers will go door to door to expose the corruption of his government.

