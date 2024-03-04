Mounting health problems, no medical check-ups: DTC’s bus drivers traverse a bumpy road

March 04, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

It has been eight years since Tejpal Singh, a contractual bus driver with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), turned 40, which is the age after which the corporation makes it mandatory for all drivers to get eye check-up done once every two years. Mr. Singh, however, told The Hindu that he has not yet, in his 13-year career with the DTC, been asked to get a single check-up done.

“If an accident happens, who will the blame be pinned on in the absence of crucial health care support from the Corporation,” asked Mr. Singh. His fear of untoward incidents, he says, stems from the multiple accidents that have taken place at the hands of bus drivers who failed to abide by the mandatory health-related requirements stipulated by the DTC.

The DTC’s driver selection manual, besides setting requirements for minimum height and weight for both male and female drivers, expects applicants to undergo a rigorous medical check-up, said 37-year-old Amit Bhati, another contractual DTC bus driver. He added that drivers who suffer from night blindness, colour blindness or epilepsy are deemed unfit for work, and that both near- and far-sighted drivers’ myopia or hypermetropia cannot exceed a certain number, as well.

However, as Mr. Singh put it; drivers find themselves in a tough spot in the absence of the DTC conducting regular mandatory eye check-ups. “With the kind of stress our eyes are under everyday, regular eye check-ups can prevent major mishaps from happening,” he said.

The medical woes of the drivers don’t end here. According to Rohit Baluja, Director of the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), working for corporations like DTC make drivers contract health issues that eventually render them unfit in the long run. Apart from failing to conduct regular health check-ups that the corporation itself mandates, as drivers allege, the DTC also has no mechanism that offers treatment for easily-treated issues.

According to the selection manual, health issues like piles or abdominal problems render a potential applicant unfit for the job. Mr. Baluja added that long hours of no food and little water, as well as few chances to stop for bathroom breaks, lead several drivers to fall prey to such issues.

“Most drivers are severely dehydrated and go long hours between meals. They end up developing severe liver and abdominal issues. Drivers’ seats are not designed ergonomically either, so they end up suffering from posture issues and back aches too,” he said.

Moreover, the manual also states that candidates with epilepsy are unfit for the job. But on November 4 last year, a DTC bus driver lost control of an empty vehicle after having an epileptic seizure. His bus rammed into several other vehicles in north-west Delhi’s Rohini, killing one and leaving another injured.

Another 40-year-old DTC bus driver told The Hindu that while applicants with mental conditions are a big no-no for the Corporation, bus drivers end up developing acute stress after hours of driving within the bus lane and watching out for vulnerable road users like cyclists and pillion riders, all while trying to complete long stretches of distance within their eight-hour shift.

“Many drivers suffer from anxiety. The pressure of supporting their families and the lack of support from their employers often renders them helpless, and forces them to keep working,” Mr. Baluja said, adding that many drivers choose to cope by drinking alcohol, which further contributes to the cycle of dehydration and sickness.

“With little to no understanding of their employees’ circumstances, corporations like the DTC push them towards contracting health issues that they do not wish for the drivers to have,” he said.

While The Hindu reached out to the DTC, the corporation offered no comment.