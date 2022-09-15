Mountaineer Santosh Yadav to be first woman chief guest at RSS foundation day event

Padma Shri awardee Santosh Yadav to be the chief guest at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s foundation day event on October 5

Padma Shri awardee Santosh Yadav to be the chief guest at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s foundation day event on October 5

For the first time in its history, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has invited a woman as the chief guest for its foundation day celebrations at its Nagpur headquarters on Vijayadashami, October 5.

Making an official announcement on Thursday, it said mountaineer Santosh Yadav, a Padma Shri awardee who has climbed Mount Everest twice, will be the chief guest at the event. In line with past years, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will deliver a speech on the day outlining the organisation’s vision for the year.

Founded in 1925 on Vijayadashami day, the RSS has previously invited eminent personalities such as former President Pranab Mukherjee, industrialist Shiv Nadar, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and scientist V.K. Saraswat for its foundation day events.