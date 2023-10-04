ADVERTISEMENT

MoU signed with museum for return of Shivaji’s wagh nakh

October 04, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs Sudhir Munganitwar on Tuesday signed an MoU with London’s Victoria and Albert Museum for a 17th century ‘wagh nakh’ (knuckle duster with metal nails resembling tiger claws) of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj make a journey back to the State for a historic exhibition to commemorate the 350th anniversary of his ascension to the throne. 

The knuckle duster is said to have been used by Shivaji Maharaj to kill Afzal Khan, general of the Bijapur Sultanate, in 1659. It will be in India for a period of three years, from November 2023 to November 2026. “It’s a day of great happiness and celebration for all Indians,” said Mr. Munganitwar. 

The Maharashtra government is planning to display the wagh nakh in four museums, namely, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai, Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Satara, Central Museum in Nagpur and Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Kolhapur.

