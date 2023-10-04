HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MoU signed with museum for return of Shivaji’s wagh nakh

October 04, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs Sudhir Munganitwar on Tuesday signed an MoU with London’s Victoria and Albert Museum for a 17th century ‘wagh nakh’ (knuckle duster with metal nails resembling tiger claws) of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj make a journey back to the State for a historic exhibition to commemorate the 350th anniversary of his ascension to the throne. 

The knuckle duster is said to have been used by Shivaji Maharaj to kill Afzal Khan, general of the Bijapur Sultanate, in 1659. It will be in India for a period of three years, from November 2023 to November 2026. “It’s a day of great happiness and celebration for all Indians,” said Mr. Munganitwar. 

The Maharashtra government is planning to display the wagh nakh in four museums, namely, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai, Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Satara, Central Museum in Nagpur and Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Kolhapur.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.