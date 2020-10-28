MoU for multilevel depots

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NBCC (India) Limited for development of its major land parcels across Delhi.

The Delhi government said that the MoU appoints NBCC as the Project Management Consultant for the development of land parcels for multilevel bus parking depots, redevelopment of residential colonies of DTC and more commercial facilities. The NBCC, in the first instance, will take up the redevelopment of four land parcels, including the Vasant Vihar depot, Shadipur residential colony, Hari Nagar residential colony and Hari Nagar I and II depots.

“DTC and NBCC have signed MOUs to build multilevel bus depots at Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar, first such depots in the country with all modern facilities,” tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.