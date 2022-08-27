Motorcyclist slips, mowed down by van in north Delhi

Succumbed to injuries on the spot: police

A 20-year-old man was killed after he fell off his two-wheeler while trying to save a stray dog and was mowed by a pickup van, here in north Delhi's Wazirabad.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Rahul Singh, had been working as a chef at a hotel near Karkardooma court for the last year where he earned ₹18,000 a month. The incident took place a few hours after Singh's shift at the hotel ended at 6 p.m.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said after they received information about the incident, at 11:30 p.m. at Wazirabad police station, a team was rushed to the spot where the deceased was found lying beside his bike.

“The CCTV footage is being analysed and a case under IPC Sections pertaining to rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been lodged,” the DCP said.

“After falling from the bike, he received injuries on the back of his head and succumbed at the spot,” Mr. Kalsi added.

Rahul, a resident of West Delhi's Hari Nagar, is survived by his parents and an elder brother, while his father works as a cook at a city hospital.