Motorcyclist, 19, dies after colliding with a stray bull in Lutyens’ Delhi

A 19-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle hit a bull at Chanakyapuri in Lutyens’ Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 7.45 p.m. on Sunday on Simon Bolivar Marg while the youth was travelling towards Karol Bagh, a police officer said, adding that they received information about the incident on a PCR call.

The victim was identified as Md. Ehtesham, a resident of Mehrauli.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by some passers-by immediately after the accident. However, he was declared dead on arrival, said the police.

DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the area where the fatal accident took place is dotted with stray cattle.

“Stray animals often emerge on the road and collide with vehicles. In this case too, the bull strayed on the road abruptly, causing the motorcyclist to collide with it,” the officer said, adding that an FIR has been registered and a probe is under way.

