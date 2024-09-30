Motorcycle-borne Delhi constable on patrol mowed to death, one held

Delhi Police has arrested one person in connection with the incident in West Delhi's Nangloi in which a police constable died after his bike was hit and dragged by a car whose occupants were allegedly in an inebriated condition.

According to the FIR registered against two persons for murder, on Sunday (September 29, 2024) at around 2 a.m., the constable Sandeep Malik allegedly stopped two occupants of a car from drinking alcohol inside the vehicle.

The police claimed that the two were enraged when the constable after finding them consuming alcohol inside the car, allegedly asked them to leave the area. When they refused, the constable allegedly asked the driver to proceed to the police station, but the driver does not pay heed and speeds away.

The FIR states that the constable chases the car on his motorcycle. Later as per CCTV footage, the policeman's bike is seen being rammed into by the car, which then proceeds to drag the constable for about 10 meters and crush him between the car and a parked vehicle.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rajneesh alias Sittu, a resident of Veena enclave while the other accused, Dharmendra, who was allegedly driving the car. At the time of the accident, the constable was reportedly on patrol duty dressed in civilian clothes, in view of increased burglaries in the area.

Constable Sandeep was immediately taken to Sonia Hospital and later shifted to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar but declared dead. A post-mortem of the constable was conducted. The car has been seized and multiple teams have been formed for investigation, police said. Several places have been raided in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

"Constable Sandeep from 2018 Batch was 30-years-old and was posted at Nangloi police station. The incident happened at around 2:15 am, Sandeep had gone for on-duty beat patrolling on his bike. When he was taking a left turn on Veena Enclave and when he crossed another four-wheeler, he asked them to stop. But then the car hit him and dragged him for 10 metres. He had serious head injuries. Prima-facie it looks like road rage but once the accused is apprehended, we will know further," Jimmy Chiram, DCP outer Delhi Police said. The accused, Rajneesh alias Sittu, was apprehended on Sunday (September 29, 2024) evening in Model Town. He told police that while he was present in the car during the incident his friend Dharmendra was driving the vehicle. The police have confirmed that the car was registered in the name of Dharmendra.