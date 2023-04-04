Motivated PILs pose grave danger to credibility of the judicial process: HC

April 04, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Warning against frivolous Public Interest Litigations (PILs), the Delhi High Court said courts must carefully consider whether those approaching them with PILs are bona fides or acting out of personal or political motives.

“PILs which are motivated pose a grave danger to the credibility of the judicial process and also have the propensity of endangering the credibility of other institutions and undermining public faith in democracy and the rule of law,” the High Court observed.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad made these observations while hearing a PIL by a woman, claiming to be a social worker, against an alleged unauthorised construction in the city.

The court said the petitioner, for “reasons not known”, continued to press her plea despite the stand of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that the construction was being carried out as per its permission.

Noting that there was no reason to doubt the civic body’s stand, the High Court questioned the bona fide of the petitioner and said that it was desisting from imposing costs on the woman petitioner.

The Bench recalled observations of the Supreme Court that PILs must be used with great care and circumspection and that the judiciary must be “extremely careful to see that behind the beautiful veil of public interest, ugly private malice, vested interest and/or publicity-seeking is not lurking…”.

The High court also observed that while PIL was conceptualised as a weapon to secure justice for the voiceless, it was being plagued by frivolous petitions that are consuming considerable and precious time.